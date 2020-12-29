Safehold Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.162 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st.

Safehold has a payout ratio of 55.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Safehold to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Shares of Safehold stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,735. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.92. Safehold has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $75.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.94 and a beta of -0.45.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.27 million. Analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

