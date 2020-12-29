SAP SE (SAP.F) (ETR:SAP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $122.25

SAP SE (SAP.F) (ETR:SAP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $122.25 and traded as low as $103.22. SAP SE (SAP.F) shares last traded at $103.76, with a volume of 1,628,435 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAP. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €138.10 ($162.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $125.64 billion and a PE ratio of 25.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €101.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €122.25.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

