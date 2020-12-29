Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT3.F) (FRA:SRT3) Receives €321.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT3.F) (FRA:SRT3) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €321.89 ($378.69).

SRT3 has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €373.00 ($438.82) target price on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €322.00 ($378.82) target price on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Warburg Research set a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €353.00 ($415.29) price objective on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (SRT3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of SRT3 opened at €336.40 ($395.76) on Friday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €71.00 ($83.53) and a 12 month high of €124.70 ($146.71). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €361.08 and its 200-day moving average is €344.11.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

