Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Shares of STSA opened at $4.81 on Monday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $36.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $83.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.11 and a quick ratio of 15.11.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69). Analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,457,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 5,155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 241,648 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,801,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

