Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to post sales of $57.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.33 million to $58.70 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $56.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year sales of $223.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.86 million to $226.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $242.04 million, with estimates ranging from $240.76 million to $243.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Saul Centers.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Saul Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.
BFS stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $31.84. 68,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,313. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.75. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $745.06 million, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.08.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.
Saul Centers Company Profile
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.
