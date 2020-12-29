Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to post sales of $57.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.33 million to $58.70 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $56.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year sales of $223.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.86 million to $226.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $242.04 million, with estimates ranging from $240.76 million to $243.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Saul Centers.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Saul Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,528,000 after acquiring an additional 171,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 29,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

BFS stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $31.84. 68,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,313. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.75. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $745.06 million, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

