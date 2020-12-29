Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

SIS stock opened at C$14.70 on Tuesday. Savaria Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of C$748.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59.

Get Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) alerts:

Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) (TSE:SIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$90.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$90.79 million. Equities analysts predict that Savaria Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

About Savaria Co. (SIS.TO)

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria Co. (SIS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.