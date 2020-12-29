Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 50,100 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 167,749 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 322,562 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARI opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 1.27. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $18.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a current ratio of 65.75.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.04%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 237.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARI. ValuEngine raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

