Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,400 M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 57.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

M.D.C. stock opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

