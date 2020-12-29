Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 102,600 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 102,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKC opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.1178 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Separately, Erste Group upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband.

