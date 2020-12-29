Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 48,200 BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BlackRock TCP Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,948.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 453,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 431,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 68,021 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 40,104 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 410.8% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,964 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $50,476.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCPC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $645.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.22 and a beta of 1.53.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $42.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

