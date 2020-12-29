Science Group plc (SAG.L) (LON:SAG) Sets New 1-Year High at $290.00

Science Group plc (SAG.L) (LON:SAG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.79) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.79), with a volume of 6000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.66).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 264.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 245.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.59 million and a P/E ratio of -54.90.

Get Science Group plc (SAG.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel Edwards sold 40,000 shares of Science Group plc (SAG.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14), for a total value of £96,000 ($125,424.61). Also, insider Peter Bertram purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £11,900 ($15,547.43).

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Science Group plc (SAG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Group plc (SAG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.