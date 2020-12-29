Scientific Learning (OTCMKTS:SCIL) & Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Scientific Learning (OTCMKTS:SCIL) and Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Scientific Learning and Grand Canyon Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Learning -11.03% N/A -22.91% Grand Canyon Education 30.17% 17.20% 14.47%

98.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Scientific Learning shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Scientific Learning and Grand Canyon Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A Grand Canyon Education 0 0 5 0 3.00

Grand Canyon Education has a consensus price target of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.96%. Given Grand Canyon Education’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grand Canyon Education is more favorable than Scientific Learning.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Scientific Learning and Grand Canyon Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Learning $15.80 million 0.37 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A Grand Canyon Education $778.64 million 5.71 $259.17 million $5.58 17.00

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than Scientific Learning.

Volatility & Risk

Scientific Learning has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grand Canyon Education has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats Scientific Learning on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scientific Learning Company Profile

Scientific Learning Corporation, an education company, develops, distributes, and licenses technology that accelerates learning by enhancing the processing efficiency of the brain. Its flagship Fast ForWord, a Web-based product, comprises Fast ForWord Language for elementary learners and Fast ForWord Literacy for adolescent learners that build foundational reading and language skills to help districts move below grade level learners to learn in the general classroom, and Fast ForWord Reading, which builds learning capacity through developing cognitive skills using exercises focusing on phonemic awareness, phonics and decoding, spelling, vocabulary, fluency, and comprehension. The company also provides Reading Assistant that offers a one-on-one reading tutor for learners; ResultsNow!, an online hosting and support solution for its Fast ForWord and Reading Assistant products; and BrainPro services targeted at learners who are below grade level. In addition, it offers on-site product training, technical installation, implementation management, consulting, and Web-based synchronous and asynchronous professional development services; and software technical update releases, as well as extensive telephone, email, and chat support services. The company offers learning solutions primarily to educational institutions, speech and language clinics, learning centers, and parents. Scientific Learning Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services. It also offers marketing and communication services, such as lead acquisition, digital communications strategy, brand identity, media planning and strategy, video, and data science and analysis services; and back office services comprising finance and accounting, human resources, audit, procurement services. The company, through its subsidiary, Orbis Education Services, LLC, supports healthcare education programs for 22 universities. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

