Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (SMT.L) (LON:SMT) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,211.00

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (SMT.L) (LON:SMT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,211 ($15.82) and last traded at GBX 1,210.90 ($15.82), with a volume of 1082489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,182 ($15.44).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,106.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 971.12. The firm has a market cap of £17.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc (SMT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.88%.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

