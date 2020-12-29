Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) vs. Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Critical Review

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) and Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and Flex LNG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Flex LNG $119.97 million 3.90 $16.97 million N/A N/A

Flex LNG has higher revenue and earnings than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and Flex LNG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A Flex LNG 4.12% 4.10% 1.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and Flex LNG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Flex LNG 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.8% of Flex LNG shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flex LNG has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flex LNG beats Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an oceanographic service company that was involved in deep water search, survey, and recovery operations. The company also served as the general partner for limited partnerships that were formed for the purpose of raising money to search for and locate shipwrecks. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

