Secret Price Reaches $0.64 (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00002319 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $36.37 million and approximately $333,600.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00028407 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.76 or 0.00373136 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00034892 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.25 or 0.01504083 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001968 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000051 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 111,771,105 coins and its circulating supply is 56,395,809 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

Secret can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

