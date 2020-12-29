Seema Paul Sells 5,000 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) CAO Seema Paul sold 5,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $28,150.00.

Seema Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Seema Paul sold 5,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $25,000.00.

Shares of NYSE BNED traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.45. 990,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $267.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.62. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $595.49 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 110.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 28,237 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 95.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 118,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 57,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNED. ValuEngine cut shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

