Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Now Covered by Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

SEER stock opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. Seer has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $86.13.

In other news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 526,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $9,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,305,237. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $15,010,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing nanoparticle technology solutions for researchers in the areas of proteomics information. The company develops Proteograph, an integrated solution comprising consumables, automation instrumentation, and proprietary software that performs proteomics analysis.

