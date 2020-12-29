Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Now Covered by Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.
SEER stock opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. Seer has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $86.13.
Seer Company Profile
Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing nanoparticle technology solutions for researchers in the areas of proteomics information. The company develops Proteograph, an integrated solution comprising consumables, automation instrumentation, and proprietary software that performs proteomics analysis.
