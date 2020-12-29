Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Trading Down 14.2%

Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) traded down 14.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.50 and last traded at $55.23. 578,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 464,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Seer in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Seer in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Seer in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Seer in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Seer alerts:

In other news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 526,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $9,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at $5,305,237. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,010,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing nanoparticle technology solutions for researchers in the areas of proteomics information. The company develops Proteograph, an integrated solution comprising consumables, automation instrumentation, and proprietary software that performs proteomics analysis.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.