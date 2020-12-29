Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,340 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.22% of iStar worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAR. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of iStar by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iStar by 1.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in iStar by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in iStar by 2.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in iStar by 19.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iStar alerts:

NYSE:STAR opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69. iStar Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.71.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. iStar had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. iStar’s payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STAR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

About iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.