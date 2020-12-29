Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of bluebird bio worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLUE. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 40.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 19.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 46.7% in the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLUE opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $99.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.73) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLUE shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on bluebird bio from $111.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.69.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit