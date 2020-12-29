Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of bluebird bio worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLUE. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 40.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 19.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 46.7% in the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLUE opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $99.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.73) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLUE shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on bluebird bio from $111.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.69.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

