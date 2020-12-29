Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter worth $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.85.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

FAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

In related news, Director Mark C. Oman acquired 4,000 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.78 per share, for a total transaction of $191,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.