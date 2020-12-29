Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,046 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Open Text by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Open Text by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.22. Open Text had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OTEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

