Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in providing personal and business banking products through its branches and the Internet. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. Select Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Select Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLCT opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $174.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.71. Select Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 3.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Select Bancorp will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Select Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Select Bancorp by 268.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 45,646 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Select Bancorp by 48.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Select Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Select Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $145,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Bancorp (SLCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.