SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Shares Gap Down to $3.51

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.20. SemiLEDs shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 million, a PE ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SemiLEDs stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.35% of SemiLEDs at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

