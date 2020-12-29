Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP John Michael Wilson Sells 27,112 Shares

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP John Michael Wilson sold 27,112 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,458.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Michael Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, John Michael Wilson sold 35,000 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $2,517,550.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, John Michael Wilson sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $166,170.00.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $71.91 on Tuesday. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $73.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.22, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average is $58.90.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.88 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

