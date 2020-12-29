Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP John Michael Wilson Sells 27,112 Shares

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP John Michael Wilson sold 27,112 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,458.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
John Michael Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 22nd, John Michael Wilson sold 35,000 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $2,517,550.00.
- On Tuesday, October 6th, John Michael Wilson sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $166,170.00.
Shares of SMTC stock opened at $71.91 on Tuesday. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $73.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.22, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average is $58.90.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.31.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
