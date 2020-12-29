Sentinel (SENT) Price Hits $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $9.01 million and approximately $19,196.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000395 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

