Sentinel (SENT) Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last Week

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $9.01 million and $19,196.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000395 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

