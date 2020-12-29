Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP) Insider Buys £29,250 in Stock

Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP) insider Roy A. Gardner acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £29,250 ($38,215.31).

LON SRP opened at GBX 123.18 ($1.61) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 117.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 134.54. Serco Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRP shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 179.57 ($2.35).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

