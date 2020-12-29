Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 363.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 9,811.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 47.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at $161,000. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.30.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $55.17 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 30.91%.

SHEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

