ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives $33.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.17.

SSTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ShotSpotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

SSTI traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,697. ShotSpotter has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $439.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.56.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,922 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $129,465.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,575.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 35,000 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $1,179,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,076,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 570.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ShotSpotter in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.