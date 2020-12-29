ShowHand (HAND) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. ShowHand has a total market cap of $22,303.80 and approximately $97.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ShowHand has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00043128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.72 or 0.00287977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00029265 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.47 or 0.02126306 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

HAND is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

