ShowHand Trading Down 16.7% This Week (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ShowHand has a total market cap of $22,303.80 and approximately $97.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00043128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.72 or 0.00287977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00029265 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.47 or 0.02126306 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand (CRYPTO:HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

