Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SSTK has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterstock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.57.

Shares of SSTK opened at $71.42 on Monday. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $74.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.23.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.89%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 17,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $957,374.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,843,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,855,138.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 130,907 shares of company stock valued at $8,453,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Shutterstock by 1.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

