SI-BONE (SIBN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SI-BONE (NASDAQ: SIBN):

12/25/2020 – SI-BONE was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/17/2020 – SI-BONE had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – SI-BONE had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – SI-BONE had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2020 – SI-BONE was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/8/2020 – SI-BONE was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

SIBN opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35. The stock has a market cap of $962.09 million, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.37.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. The business had revenue of $20.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 190,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $4,181,166.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $88,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,732 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,827. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 468.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

