Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$930.50 million and a P/E ratio of -62.52. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.85 and a 52-week high of C$19.72.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$166.85 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.75 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.55.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

