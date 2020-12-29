Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Silence Therapeutics plc (OTCMKTS:SLNCF)’s share price was down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 1,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLNCF)

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs.

