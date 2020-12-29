Silverway Reaches Market Cap of $1,075.72 (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, Silverway has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Silverway has a market cap of $1,075.72 and approximately $377.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Silverway token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,687.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $355.62 or 0.01284401 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00055845 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000445 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003322 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00009607 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00254256 BTC.

Silverway Token Profile

Silverway (SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

