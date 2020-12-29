Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFNC. TheStreet raised Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. DA Davidson lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of SFNC stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.19. 12,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.99. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $225.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.63 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,266.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1,856.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Simmons First National by 16.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

