Smartlands Network 1-Day Volume Tops $80,011.00 (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Smartlands Network has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $80,011.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smartlands Network has traded 58.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Smartlands Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smartlands Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00041904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.52 or 0.00282363 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015536 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00027704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $565.71 or 0.02034358 BTC.

Smartlands Network Token Profile

Smartlands Network (SLT) is a token. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network

Smartlands Network Token Trading

Smartlands Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartlands Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartlands Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartlands Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.