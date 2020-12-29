Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director John B. Furman Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director John B. Furman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $55,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,622.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SWBI opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 118.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Aegis started coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smith & Wesson Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $81,697,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $46,012,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $17,041,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $11,995,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $10,667,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

