SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $70.93

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.93 and traded as high as $74.93. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $74.86, with a volume of 4,621 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.69.

SoftBank Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFTBF)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

