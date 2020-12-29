Sokoman Minerals Corp. (SIC.V) (CVE:SIC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.28

Shares of Sokoman Minerals Corp. (SIC.V) (CVE:SIC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 756018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.51 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (SIC.V) Company Profile (CVE:SIC)

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for iron ore and antimony/gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Moosehead Gold Property located in Central Newfoundland. The company was formerly known as Sokoman Iron Corp.

