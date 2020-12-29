SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.97

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.97 and last traded at $43.93, with a volume of 1982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.75.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 847,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.2% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $209,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

