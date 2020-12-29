Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00013330 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001638 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00009190 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00008278 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002722 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

