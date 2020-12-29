Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Spirit Realty Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 29.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Spirit Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 3,125.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.5%.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $54.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $112.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRC shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.56.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

