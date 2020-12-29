SQI Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.16. SQI Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 49,990 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.

About SQI Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:SQIDF)

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for multiplexing diagnostics in Canada. It offers a range of multiplexed products and services, including detecting and quantifying proteins, antibodies, and DNA. The company provides sqidworks, a workhorse system that enables to load plates and get report; sqidlite, a benchtop system, which allows processing one plate per run; and sqid-X that accesses various multiplexing power of Ig_plex technology with its semi-automated system.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit