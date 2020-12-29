Square (NYSE:SQ) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SQ. Oppenheimer raised Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB upped their price objective on Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Square from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ opened at $223.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.37 and a 200 day moving average of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $100.71 billion, a PE ratio of 360.23 and a beta of 2.68. Square has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $243.38.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total value of $1,899,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,492,113.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $43,472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,753,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,144,166 shares of company stock valued at $227,984,571. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Square by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Square by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Square by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Square by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.