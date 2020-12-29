Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 40,934 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 396.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,934 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 59,587 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 15.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 76,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on INN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of INN opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $971.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

