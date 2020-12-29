Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,566 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Lantronix were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LTRX. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Lantronix in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Lantronix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 504,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Lantronix in the third quarter valued at about $498,000. 13.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Shares of Lantronix stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Lantronix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $128.66 million, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $17.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LTRX. ValuEngine lowered Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lantronix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

In related news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $27,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $128,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.