Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $274,000 in Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $841,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,105,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OM shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays began coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,686,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $185,601,428.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Shares of NYSE OM opened at $52.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.87. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.69) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.72 million.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

